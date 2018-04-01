Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

U.S. news

Antifa, anti-police brutality protesters clash with Patriot Prayer supporters in Portland, Ore.

Antifa and anti-police brutality protesters fought with Patriot Prayer supporters in downtown Portland, Oregon.Jun.04.2018

U.S. News

  • Violence on Portland's streets as protesters from opposing rallies clash

    00:53

  • Watch Jimmy Fallon's surprise speech at Parkland graduation

    00:51

  • Watch: Georgia police officer hits fleeing suspect with patrol car

    03:02

  • ‘Geometry in Construction’ helps students learn by building houses

    01:50

  • Parents demand action after hazing deaths on college campuses

    01:32

  • Dancing doctor who made videos during surgeries faces legal action

    01:52

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News