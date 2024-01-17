Blinken challenged at global forum over devastating Gaza death toll

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
“Do Jewish lives matter more than Palestinian and Muslim lives?” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was asked at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. “No, period,” he replied.Jan. 17, 2024

