    'We will always be by your side': Secretary of State Blinken tells Israeli PM Netanyahu

    What will Israel’s strategy be to release hostages from Hamas?

  • US Secretary Blinken arrives in Israel to meet with leadership

  • ‘We want a signal of life’: U.S. family desperate for news of two loved ones they fear were kidnapped by Hamas

  • Israeli troops, tanks deployed along the Lebanese border amid tensions

  • Residents of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip recover victims of an Israeli bombardment and search for loved ones

  • Watch: Residents in Holon sing Israeli anthem from their balconies

  • UNRWA director loses contact with family in Gaza as humanitarian crisis worsens

  • Israeli PM Netanyahu and opposition leader form emergency unity government

  • Israeli, Jewish schools urge parents to delete kids' social media to avoid Hamas attack images

  • The difference between Hamas and Hezbollah militant groups and their motives

  • U.S. intelligence indicates Iranian leaders were surprised by Hamas attack

  • Krishnamoorthi ‘very concerned’ about intel ‘holes’ after surprise Hamas attack

  • Biden: Hamas brought 'sheer evil' to the world

  • 'We will win and we will crush you,' Israel Embassy official says to Hamas

  • Where might refugees go if Israel launches a ground offensive in Gaza?

  • Video captures grief of bereaved mother in Gaza

  • How disinformation on Israel-Hamas war impacts public trust, safety

  • NYPD beefs up security measures ahead of potential antisemitic attacks

  • Brother of kidnapped Israeli ‘hopeful’ he will return home

'We will always be by your side': Secretary of State Blinken tells Israeli PM Netanyahu

U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, landed in Tel Aviv on Thursday and met with Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, as part of a Middle East tour to show Washington's solidarity with Israel and to seek an end to the war and bloodshed. Oct. 12, 2023

