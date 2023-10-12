'We will always be by your side': Secretary of State Blinken tells Israeli PM Netanyahu

- Now Playing
'We will always be by your side': Secretary of State Blinken tells Israeli PM Netanyahu02:12
What will Israel’s strategy be to release hostages from Hamas?03:49
US Secretary Blinken arrives in Israel to meet with leadership02:03
‘We want a signal of life’: U.S. family desperate for news of two loved ones they fear were kidnapped by Hamas01:31
Israeli troops, tanks deployed along the Lebanese border amid tensions00:54
Residents of Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip recover victims of an Israeli bombardment and search for loved ones00:49
Watch: Residents in Holon sing Israeli anthem from their balconies01:11
UNRWA director loses contact with family in Gaza as humanitarian crisis worsens04:14
Israeli PM Netanyahu and opposition leader form emergency unity government03:37
Israeli, Jewish schools urge parents to delete kids' social media to avoid Hamas attack images03:05
The difference between Hamas and Hezbollah militant groups and their motives04:50
U.S. intelligence indicates Iranian leaders were surprised by Hamas attack03:58
Krishnamoorthi ‘very concerned’ about intel ‘holes’ after surprise Hamas attack06:42
Biden: Hamas brought 'sheer evil' to the world02:10
'We will win and we will crush you,' Israel Embassy official says to Hamas02:29
Where might refugees go if Israel launches a ground offensive in Gaza?04:53
Video captures grief of bereaved mother in Gaza01:58
How disinformation on Israel-Hamas war impacts public trust, safety02:21
NYPD beefs up security measures ahead of potential antisemitic attacks02:07
Brother of kidnapped Israeli ‘hopeful’ he will return home03:50
