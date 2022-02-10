IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Antony Blinken praises Australia in recounting stepfather's Holocaust ordeal

01:28

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told students in Melbourne that Australia showed it was capable of the best of humanity by transforming the life of his stepfather who arrived as a teenage refugee after the Holocaust.Feb. 10, 2022

