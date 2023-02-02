AOC accuses Republicans of 'targeting and racism' for vote to remove Rep. Omar from committee

- Now Playing
AOC accuses Republicans of 'targeting and racism' for vote to remove Rep. Omar from committee01:09
- UP NEXT
Biden, lawmakers face growing pressure over police reform bills04:08
FBI searches Biden’s Delaware beach house02:12
Rep. Biggs announces articles of impeachment against DHS Secy. Mayorkas01:16
Cicilline proposes banning those who 'supported an insurrection' from leading Pledge of Allegiance01:54
Rep. George Santos steps aside from committee assignments amid investigations04:28
Sources: FBI conducted undisclosed search of Biden’s private office in November01:26
White House announces end to Covid public health emergency02:33
Will Tyre Nichols’ death lead to police reform on Capitol Hill?04:40
Biden highlights ‘courage’ of man who disarmed suspected Monterey Park shooter02:54
Harris says Congress has power to pass ‘reasonable’ gun laws amid recent mass shootings01:38
Biden announces U.S. will send 31 tanks to Ukraine02:30
Biden announces U.S. will send 31 tanks to Ukraine02:32
McConnell: Debt limit solution 'lies between Speaker McCarthy and the president'01:13
Senate holds hearing on Ticketmaster's Taylor Swift 'ticketing disaster'01:44
FBI finds additional classified documents at Biden’s Delaware home01:47
Supreme Court justices deliver first case decisions in person post-pandemic01:32
Sen. Tim Kaine announces he will run again in 2024: ‘I’ve got more I want to do’02:28
Supreme Court 'unable to identify' person who leaked draft of abortion ruling01:21
60 percent of Americans think Biden handled classified documents 'inappropriately'02:19
- Now Playing
AOC accuses Republicans of 'targeting and racism' for vote to remove Rep. Omar from committee01:09
- UP NEXT
Biden, lawmakers face growing pressure over police reform bills04:08
FBI searches Biden’s Delaware beach house02:12
Rep. Biggs announces articles of impeachment against DHS Secy. Mayorkas01:16
Cicilline proposes banning those who 'supported an insurrection' from leading Pledge of Allegiance01:54
Rep. George Santos steps aside from committee assignments amid investigations04:28
Play All