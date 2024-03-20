IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Appeals court blocks Texas immigration law after Supreme Court action
March 20, 202400:21
    Appeals court blocks Texas immigration law after Supreme Court action

A federal appeals court Tuesday night ordered that a contentious new Texas immigration law be paused, just hours after the Supreme Court said it could go into effect.March 20, 2024

