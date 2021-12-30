Archbishop Desmond Tutu requested 'cheapest possible coffin'
The body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu departed a Cape Town cathedral in an unpainted coffin made of pine. The late civil rights champion requested a cheap coffin without a lavish funeral and will be cremated after his state funeral on New Year’s Day.Dec. 30, 2021
