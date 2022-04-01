Are driverless trucks the future of shipping? Inside Waymo’s new test program (Part 1)
02:13
Waymo is betting that the future of shipping will be autonomous 18-wheelers. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz meets Boris Sofman, the company’s head of engineering for trucking, to hear about its test program for semi-trucks. They go for a test ride with a safety driver behind the wheel.April 1, 2022
Now Playing
Are driverless trucks the future of shipping? Inside Waymo’s new test program (Part 1)
02:13
UP NEXT
Are driverless trucks the future of shipping? Inside Waymo’s new test program (Part 2)
02:19
150 Years of Yellowstone: The World’s First National Park (Part 1)
02:20
150 Years of Yellowstone: The World’s First National Park (Part 2)
04:31
Writing History: The Writers Behind Iconic Presidential Speeches (Part 1)
04:14
Writing History: The Writers Behind Iconic Presidential Speeches (Part 2)