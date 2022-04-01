IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly Films

Are driverless trucks the future of shipping? Inside Waymo’s new test program (Part 2)

02:19

As Waymo tests its self-driving trucks in Arizona, they say their biggest challenge is accounting for unpredictable behavior from others on the road. The U.S. is facing a growing shortage of truck drivers. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz hears from Bob, a safety driver for Waymo’s trucks, about his perspective on the industry.April 1, 2022

