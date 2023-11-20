IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Argentina's Sergio Massa concedes presidential election to Javier Milei

01:01

Argentina’s economy minister Sergio Massa conceded defeat to populist Javier Milei in the presidential runoff before results were released. Massa said he called to congratulate Milei and wished him good luck.Nov. 20, 2023

