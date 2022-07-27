IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Argentines commemorate political activist Evita 70 years after her death

    01:01
Argentines commemorate political activist Evita 70 years after her death

01:01

Thousands of Argentines took to the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday night to pay tribute to Eva Perón, better known as Evita, on the 70th anniversary of her death. Known as the “standard-bearer of the humble,” Evita brought social assistance to millions of poor Argentines during her husband’s presidency before her untimely death from cancer at the age of 33 in 1952.July 27, 2022

    Argentines commemorate political activist Evita 70 years after her death

    01:01
