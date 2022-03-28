Watch: Ariana DeBose makes Oscars history as first Afro Latina, queer woman to win
01:09
Actor Ariana DeBose has made history as the first Afro Latina and first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award for acting. DeBose won the award for best supporting actress for her performance in Steven Spielberg’s version of “West Side Story.”March 28, 2022
Watch: Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars, apologizes during speech
01:48
Watch: Troy Kotsur makes Oscars history as first Deaf man to win in acting
01:17
Now Playing
Watch: Ariana DeBose makes Oscars history as first Afro Latina, queer woman to win
01:09
UP NEXT
Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it
03:31
Lily Collins talks new thriller ‘Windfall,’ returning to ‘Emily in Paris’
08:04
Tonight’s Academy Awards could set big milestones for the movie business