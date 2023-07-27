IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Arizona county confirms 7 heat deaths in 7 days

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    Wisconsin woman convicted of killing and dismembering lover

    01:37

  • Biden to host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House

    03:25

  • Mitch McConnell escorted away from cameras after freezing mid-sentence

    03:42

  • Hunter Biden pleads not guilty after plea deal agreement falls apart

    07:23

  • 'America should fight for him': Travis King’s family pleads for his return from North Korea

    01:11

  • 'This gives me hope': UFO filmmaker speaks on whistleblower's account of sightings

    08:01

  • Idaho murder suspect claims to have alibi for night of killings

    02:52

  • Missing Arizona girl found safe in Montana 4 years later

    02:53

  • Record heat and severe storms slamming the U.S.

    01:55

  • Crane catches fire and collapses onto NYC street

    02:13

  • Singer Sinead O’Connor dies at 56 years old

    01:57

  • Can artificial intelligence bring a new tech boom to San Francisco?

    02:49

  • How markets are reacting to Fed raising interest rates by 0.25%

    02:23

  • What happens next after Hunter Biden's plea deal falls apart?

    03:00

  • Indiana 5-year-old tests positive for cocaine after shooting baby

    01:21

  • Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal charges

    06:32

  • New York City officials explain cause of crane collapse

    02:40

  • How the SAG-AFTRA strike is impacting the U.S. economy

    02:15

  • WATCH: Video shows moment NYC crane collapses

    00:48

NBC News Channel

Arizona county confirms 7 heat deaths in 7 days

01:49

A total of 25 heat-related deaths have been recorded in Maricopa County, Ariz., this year, and hundreds more are being investigated. KPNX's Chase Golightly reports.July 27, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    Arizona county confirms 7 heat deaths in 7 days

    01:49
  • UP NEXT

    Wisconsin woman convicted of killing and dismembering lover

    01:37

  • Biden to host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House

    03:25

  • Mitch McConnell escorted away from cameras after freezing mid-sentence

    03:42

  • Hunter Biden pleads not guilty after plea deal agreement falls apart

    07:23

  • 'America should fight for him': Travis King’s family pleads for his return from North Korea

    01:11
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All