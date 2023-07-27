Arizona county confirms 7 heat deaths in 7 days

- Now Playing
Arizona county confirms 7 heat deaths in 7 days01:49
- UP NEXT
Wisconsin woman convicted of killing and dismembering lover01:37
Biden to host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House03:25
Mitch McConnell escorted away from cameras after freezing mid-sentence03:42
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty after plea deal agreement falls apart07:23
'America should fight for him': Travis King’s family pleads for his return from North Korea01:11
'This gives me hope': UFO filmmaker speaks on whistleblower's account of sightings08:01
Idaho murder suspect claims to have alibi for night of killings02:52
Missing Arizona girl found safe in Montana 4 years later02:53
Record heat and severe storms slamming the U.S.01:55
Crane catches fire and collapses onto NYC street02:13
Singer Sinead O’Connor dies at 56 years old01:57
Can artificial intelligence bring a new tech boom to San Francisco?02:49
How markets are reacting to Fed raising interest rates by 0.25%02:23
What happens next after Hunter Biden's plea deal falls apart?03:00
Indiana 5-year-old tests positive for cocaine after shooting baby01:21
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal charges06:32
New York City officials explain cause of crane collapse02:40
How the SAG-AFTRA strike is impacting the U.S. economy02:15
WATCH: Video shows moment NYC crane collapses00:48
- Now Playing
Arizona county confirms 7 heat deaths in 7 days01:49
- UP NEXT
Wisconsin woman convicted of killing and dismembering lover01:37
Biden to host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House03:25
Mitch McConnell escorted away from cameras after freezing mid-sentence03:42
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty after plea deal agreement falls apart07:23
'America should fight for him': Travis King’s family pleads for his return from North Korea01:11
Play All