    Arizona hiker falls 700 feet to his death while trying to take photo

Arizona hiker falls 700 feet to his death while trying to take photo

Authorities say 21-year-old Richard Jacobson had been camping with a friend on top of Flat Iron Summit in Lost Dutchman State Park when he went to the edge to take a picture and slipped.Jan. 29, 2022

