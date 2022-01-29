Arizona hiker falls 700 feet to his death while trying to take photo

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Authorities say 21-year-old Richard Jacobson had been camping with a friend on top of Flat Iron Summit in Lost Dutchman State Park when he went to the edge to take a picture and slipped.Jan. 29, 2022
