Arizona home in flames after man breaks in to hold baby and mother hostage
May 19, 202402:36
Arizona officers rescued an infant that had been shot multiple times after the child’s father took the infant and its mother hostage. Shortly after the rescue, the home burst into flames while the suspect was still inside. KPNX reports.May 19, 2024

