Arizona home in flames after man breaks in to hold baby and mother hostage

- Now Playing
Arizona home in flames after man breaks in to hold baby and mother hostage02:36
- UP NEXT
Border patrol officials who partied with tequila mogul under investigation02:48
Chiefs' Harrison Butker jersey sells out amid commencement speech backlash03:33
New bill hopes to reverse Missouri law not allowing women to file divorce while pregnant03:29
Texas governor's pardon of man convicted of murdering protester draws outrage01:42
Three U.S. Olympic champions to face off in same gymnastics event01:43
Video allegedly shows Sean Combs assaulting then-girlfriend in 201602:46
Photo of upside-down American flag at Justice Alito's home sparks controversy01:58
Dow closes above 40,000 for first time ever01:18
Video appears to show Sean 'Diddy' Combs physically assaulting then-girlfriend in 201604:06
Former Atlanta police officer charged in Lyft driver's murder01:31
At least 4 killed when severe storms sweep Texas and Louisiana02:58
World’s top golfer Scottie Scheffler charged after incident with police02:15
West Virginia politician bitten by snakes while removing campaign signs01:25
What to expect after the Dow Jones reached 40,000 for the first time04:02
At least 4 dead as severe storms hit Texas and Louisiana01:34
Deadly storms batter the South00:42
More than 20 crew members of ship that collapsed in Baltimore still on board04:17
Houston skyscrapers damaged in severe storms00:35
Taiwanese-American creator revamps childhood foods with Asian twists01:57
- Now Playing
Arizona home in flames after man breaks in to hold baby and mother hostage02:36
- UP NEXT
Border patrol officials who partied with tequila mogul under investigation02:48
Chiefs' Harrison Butker jersey sells out amid commencement speech backlash03:33
New bill hopes to reverse Missouri law not allowing women to file divorce while pregnant03:29
Texas governor's pardon of man convicted of murdering protester draws outrage01:42
Three U.S. Olympic champions to face off in same gymnastics event01:43
Play All