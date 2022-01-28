IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Arizona parents who drove into floodwaters, leading to death of 3 children, sentenced to probation01:41
Arizona parents who drove into floodwaters, leading to death of 3 children, sentenced to probation
Daniel and Lacey Rawlings will not serve prison time after pleading guilty to multiple charges related to the 2019 tragedy. KPNX's Michael Doudna reports.Jan. 28, 2022
Arizona parents who drove into floodwaters, leading to death of 3 children, sentenced to probation01:41
