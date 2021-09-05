Arizona principal felt ‘violated’ after parent confrontation over student’s Covid exposure
Mesquite Elementary School principal Diane Vargo recounted the moment a parent confronted her after his son was instructed to quarantine because of possible Covid-19 exposure. The parent came with two other men to the Arizona school with zip ties threatening to make a citizen’s arrest. Vargo said, “I felt violated that they were in my office claiming that I was breaking the law.”Sept. 5, 2021