Bureau of Prisons failed to prevent nearly 200 deaths by suicide, DOJ watchdog finds

NBC News Channel

Arizona school fires Rachel Dolezal over OnlyFans account

01:18

An Arizona elementary school has fired Nkechi Diallo, formerly known as Rachel Dolezal, over explicit OnlyFans photos. KVOA's Megan Spector reports.Feb. 15, 2024

