Arizona State University student falls to his death during Mexico spring break trip

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in Russian custody on drug charges03:11
Watch: Possible tornado forms in northern Texas00:58
New York man charged with attempted murder in attack on Asian woman01:53
As spring break returns to Florida so do fentanyl warnings02:06
Russian invasion likely to continue driving up gas prices and inflation02:22
Norway student finds boat launched by New Hampshire middle schoolers01:34
DeSantis targets 2 Congressional seats held by Black lawmakers06:51
WATCH: Skiers survive Utah avalanche01:44
Indianapolis lynching victim's death classified as homicide, 100 years after his murder02:15
White House hosts TikTok creators to combat misinformation on conflict in Ukraine04:57
Lawmakers pressure White House to further aid Ukraine amid Russian invasion04:19
Chicago public schools to drop classroom mask mandate04:52
Multiple attacks on homeless people in NYC and D.C. may be linked, police say01:07
At least 7 injured after mass shooting in Chicago01:37
Gas thefts on the rise as prices soar01:43
NYPD: Man stabs 2 employees at Museum of Modern Art after denied entry01:21
Bomb cyclone barreling up East Coast01:48
Watch: Stolen 60ft yacht smashing into other luxury boats00:21
West Point cadets hospitalized after fentanyl overdose while on spring break03:00
Ring camera captures robbers posing as candy vendors02:15
Arizona State University student falls to his death during Mexico spring break trip01:38
Friends say Aiden Nevarez, 18, fell more than 20 feet after tripping over a short wall at the Cabo San Lucas hotel where they were staying. KPNX's Bianca Buono reports.March 15, 2022
UP NEXT
WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in Russian custody on drug charges03:11
Watch: Possible tornado forms in northern Texas00:58
New York man charged with attempted murder in attack on Asian woman01:53
As spring break returns to Florida so do fentanyl warnings02:06
Russian invasion likely to continue driving up gas prices and inflation02:22
Norway student finds boat launched by New Hampshire middle schoolers01:34