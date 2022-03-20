IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Arkansas car show shooting leaves 1 dead, 28 including children injured

NBC News Channel

Arkansas car show shooting leaves 1 dead, 28 including children injured

02:09

Arkansas state police detailed the shooting at a car show in Dumas that left one person dead and 28 people including children injured. One individual was arrested at the event on unrelated charges. Officials are still searching for suspects.March 20, 2022

    Arkansas car show shooting leaves 1 dead, 28 including children injured

