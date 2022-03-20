Arkansas car show shooting leaves 1 dead, 28 including children injured
Arkansas state police detailed the shooting at a car show in Dumas that left one person dead and 28 people including children injured. One individual was arrested at the event on unrelated charges. Officials are still searching for suspects.March 20, 2022
