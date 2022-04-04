Arkansas man who awoke after spending 19 years in a coma dies at 57

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Arkansas man who awoke after spending 19 years in a coma dies at 5702:10
UP NEXT
More companies shifting to four day workweeks02:31
Bad Boys 4 on pause after Will Smith’s slap01:46
Body of missing hiker found alongside his dog in Los Angeles park01:16
Food prices continue to climb02:08
Scientists decode a human genome, which could lead to medical advances07:19
NASA runs final tests on rocket for Artemis I mission00:42
Advocates fight back as legislators ramp up bans on trans student athletes03:14
Fort Lauderdale police arrest Black hotel clerk who called for help03:55
Staten Island Amazon warehouse workers unionize01:37
Unemployment rate falls in March but soaring inflation still erases all wage gains01:38
The surge in telemedicine fraud during the pandemic03:30
Options to consume cannabis grow as more states legalize marijuana04:08
American pastry chef opens donut shop in Paris03:44
Buffalo Bills new stadium under fire over cost to New York taxpayers 04:36
12-year-old in NYC fatally shot while eating in car01:33
Pennsylvania police officer killed, two others wounded in shooting01:09
Fetuses found inside home of D.C. anti-abortion activist during police raid01:33
Texas mother arrested after reporting 3-year-old son was killed in road rage shooting01:47
12-year-old dead after shooting at South Carolina middle school02:55
Arkansas man who awoke after spending 19 years in a coma dies at 5702:10
Terry Wayne Wallis who spent 19 years in a coma before he regained awareness in 2003 has died. Wallis who is from Big Flat, Arkansas, was in a car accident in 1984. KAIT reports.April 4, 2022
Now Playing
Arkansas man who awoke after spending 19 years in a coma dies at 5702:10
UP NEXT
More companies shifting to four day workweeks02:31
Bad Boys 4 on pause after Will Smith’s slap01:46
Body of missing hiker found alongside his dog in Los Angeles park01:16
Food prices continue to climb02:08
Scientists decode a human genome, which could lead to medical advances07:19