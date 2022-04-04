IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Arkansas man who awoke after spending 19 years in a coma dies at 57

NBC News Channel

Arkansas man who awoke after spending 19 years in a coma dies at 57

Terry Wayne Wallis who spent 19 years in a coma before he regained awareness in 2003 has died. Wallis who is from Big Flat, Arkansas, was in a car accident in 1984. KAIT reports.April 4, 2022

    Arkansas man who awoke after spending 19 years in a coma dies at 57

Best of NBC News

