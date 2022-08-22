IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Arkansas sheriff says if not for viral video, he would be unaware of violent arrest

    00:48
  • UP NEXT

    Arkansas officers suspended following controversial arrest caught on video

    01:21

  • Off-duty Chicago police officer charged after kneeling on teen

    01:23

  • Cincinnati police officer's racist outburst caught on camera

    01:56

  • Videos show San Bernardino police fatally shoot Black man who was running from them

    02:28

  • Bodycam shows moments Jayland Walker was fatally shot

    11:36

  • Watch: Officer tells Black man during traffic stop ‘This is how you guys get killed’

    01:51

  • Ex-Philadelphia police officer charged in shooting death of 12-year-old

    01:29

  • Father speaks out after 8-year-old son detained on camera by Syracuse police

    07:12

  • Body camera video shows Georgia police shooting that paralyzed Black man

    01:46

  • Houston police release body cam video showing aftermath of fatal officer-involved crash

    01:24

  • WATCH: Bodycam videos show Colorado officers evacuating residents during Marshall Fire

    02:07

  • Bodycam videos show L.A. SWAT team rescue woman from hostage situation

    00:55

  • Spotlight PA reporter breaks down revelations of new video showing teen shot by police

    03:21

  • Indianapolis police sergeant facing charges after bodycam shows excessive force

    03:09

  • Bodycam shows moments a man who is deaf was arrested by Idaho Springs police officers

    02:02

  • Video shows police rescuing animals at shelter where dozens died in fire

    01:44

  • Investigation into Aurora police finds racial bias patterns, practices

    01:55

  • Watch: Black Army veteran fatally shot outside home by Newton police in N.J.

    02:04

  • Video shows moment Georgia police fatally shoot driver on side of road

    01:13

NBC News

Arkansas sheriff says if not for viral video, he would be unaware of violent arrest

00:48

Crawford County Sheriff Jim Damante said he probably would not have been aware of several Arkansas officers' violent use of force while arresting a man if not for the viral video that captured the incident. Damante said there is dashboard camera footage from another angle that provides more context to the situation but condemned the violence the officers demonstrated. Aug. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Arkansas sheriff says if not for viral video, he would be unaware of violent arrest

    00:48
  • UP NEXT

    Arkansas officers suspended following controversial arrest caught on video

    01:21

  • Off-duty Chicago police officer charged after kneeling on teen

    01:23

  • Cincinnati police officer's racist outburst caught on camera

    01:56

  • Videos show San Bernardino police fatally shoot Black man who was running from them

    02:28

  • Bodycam shows moments Jayland Walker was fatally shot

    11:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All