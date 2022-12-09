IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Arkansas 18-year-old becomes youngest Black mayor in the U.S.

NBC News Channel

Arkansas 18-year-old becomes youngest Black mayor in the U.S.

WMC’s Taylor Tucker sat down with 18-year-old Jaylen Smith who was elected as the mayor of Earle, Arkansas, to talk about his plans for the city. Smith’s win makes him the youngest Black mayor to hold the position in the country.Dec. 9, 2022

Best of NBC News

