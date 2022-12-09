- Now Playing
Arkansas 18-year-old becomes youngest Black mayor in the U.S.01:41
Nebraska man sentenced for leaving noose for Black coworker01:49
Father and son face attempted murder charges in Fedex shooting01:35
Three officers arrested in Georgia jail beating01:37
Hundreds of mourners attend funeral for N.C. woman found dead in Mexico01:56
Texas parents express outrage over teacher's comments on race01:17
Community reacts to noose found at Obama Presidential Center site01:19
'You will not break my spirit': Kentucky students rally against viral racist incident02:18
No federal charges in death of South Carolina inmate01:46
Search for victims of Tulsa race massacre resumes01:45
Bodycam shows Detroit police fatally shoot man with knife during mental health check01:56
CIA honors Harriet Tubman as model spy with statue00:53
Black woman arrested after calling 911 over dispute with neighbor settles civil lawsuit01:40
WATCH: Former officer Thomas Lane sentenced in George Floyd's killing01:58
Newly renovated James Earl Jones Theater debuts on Broadway01:47
Cincinnati police officer fired after caught using racial slur on bodycam02:03
Corrections officer fired for video mocking Breonna Taylor's death01:40
Jury awards $100 million to man paralyzed after Atlanta officer tased him01:53
Howard University bomb threats force evacuations01:54
Charges dropped against Black pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers01:28
