IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Moment of silence held for victims in Buffalo mass shooting

    01:06
  • Now Playing

    Arkansas teen opens food truck a week after graduating high school

    01:26
  • UP NEXT

    Security guard delivers baby in Dallas hospital elevator

    00:54

  • Oklahoma lawmakers pass nation's strictest abortion bill

    02:48

  • Two suspected California car burglars outfitted car with license plate flipper

    01:57

  • Delivery of baby formula from Europe expected this weekend as shortage worsens

    02:02

  • Ukrainian officials now using facial recognition tech to ID Russian soldiers

    03:45

  • Multiple injured, major damage left behind after Michigan tornado

    01:12

  • YouTube videos that allegedly taught Buffalo suspect to modify gun are still online 

    01:57

  • Preakness stakes: Predictions and picks with Steve Kornacki

    02:49

  • Book recommendations with CNBC finance correspondent Sharon Epperson

    04:07

  • Oklahoma passes strictest anti-abortion bill in U.S., awaits Governor Stitt's signature

    03:16

  • Video shows dispute over baby formula at Massachusetts Target: ‘I have a child at home to feed’

    01:16

  • Justice Dept. announces new initiatives aimed at stopping hate crimes

    02:13

  • Florida church faces threats over LGBTQ teen conference

    01:34

  • Drunk driving prevention technology coming soon to newly-built vehicles 

    04:18

  • Toddler dies after being left in hot car at Tennessee day care

    01:00

  • Sheriff: Florida deputy should be charged after man 'cooked alive' in stun gun arrest

    02:34

  • Michigan teacher on leave after offensive Obama assignment

    01:10

  • House Democrats introduce draft proposal to start decolonizing Puerto Rico

    01:20

NBC News Channel

Arkansas teen opens food truck a week after graduating high school

01:26

Grant Hoffpauir from Wynne, Arkansas, graduated high school student and made his dreams a reality by opening his own food truck. Hoffpauir was born with Down syndrome, and his parents say they started “early in age advocating for him to be the best”. WMC’s Briseida Holguin reports.May 21, 2022

  • Moment of silence held for victims in Buffalo mass shooting

    01:06
  • Now Playing

    Arkansas teen opens food truck a week after graduating high school

    01:26
  • UP NEXT

    Security guard delivers baby in Dallas hospital elevator

    00:54

  • Oklahoma lawmakers pass nation's strictest abortion bill

    02:48

  • Two suspected California car burglars outfitted car with license plate flipper

    01:57

  • Delivery of baby formula from Europe expected this weekend as shortage worsens

    02:02

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All