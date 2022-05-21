IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Armed Forces Day: Explaining the U.S. military branches for kids (Part 1)

    02:55
  • Now Playing

    Armed Forces Day: Explaining the U.S. military branches for kids (Part 2)

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    Climate change and drought forcing hard choices across California (Part 1)

    02:24

  • Climate change and drought forcing hard choices across California (Part 2)

    02:42

  • Extended interview: Trailblazing NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins (Part 1)

    02:31

  • Extended interview: Trailblazing NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins (Part 2)

    01:46

  • Living Legacy: Jackie Robinson's Lasting Impact on Baseball (Part 1)

    02:23

  • Living Legacy: Jackie Robinson's Lasting Impact on Baseball (Part 2)

    03:08

  • Ukrainian mountain community offers a moment of peace for families fleeing war (Part 1)

    05:36

  • Ukrainian mountain community offers a moment of peace for families fleeing war (Part 2)

    08:45

  • ‘It’s monumental’: Law students on Jackson’s historic Supreme Court confirmation (Part 1)

    02:42

  • ‘It’s monumental’: Law students on Jackson’s historic Supreme Court confirmation (Part 2)

    02:33

  • American Dreaming with José Díaz-Balart: Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa (Part 1)

    06:25

  • American Dreaming with José Díaz-Balart: Dr. Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa (Part 2)

    04:29

  • The past, present and future of Broadway (Part 1)

    04:28

  • The past, present and future of Broadway (Part 2)

    03:48

  • Are driverless trucks the future of shipping? Inside Waymo’s new test program (Part 1)

    02:13

  • Are driverless trucks the future of shipping? Inside Waymo’s new test program (Part 2)

    02:19

  • 150 Years of Yellowstone: The World’s First National Park (Part 1)

    02:20

  • 150 Years of Yellowstone: The World’s First National Park (Part 2)

    04:31

Nightly Films

Armed Forces Day: Explaining the U.S. military branches for kids (Part 2)

01:46

For Armed Forces Day, NBC News’ Courtney Kube answers kids’ questions about the U.S. military – including about women serving our country and the training members go through in each branch.May 21, 2022

  • Armed Forces Day: Explaining the U.S. military branches for kids (Part 1)

    02:55
  • Now Playing

    Armed Forces Day: Explaining the U.S. military branches for kids (Part 2)

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    Climate change and drought forcing hard choices across California (Part 1)

    02:24

  • Climate change and drought forcing hard choices across California (Part 2)

    02:42

  • Extended interview: Trailblazing NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins (Part 1)

    02:31

  • Extended interview: Trailblazing NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins (Part 2)

    01:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All