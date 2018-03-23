Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

NBC News

Around 150 pilot whales stranded on beach in Western Australia

copied!

Rescue teams could only save around 15 of about 150 short-finned pilot whales that had become stranded on a beach on Australia’s west coast.Mar.23.2018

World News

  • See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding invitations

    02:12

  • Security surrounds hostage situation in southern France

    00:33

  • Gunman holds several people hostage in Southwest France

    00:20

  • Rescuers in race against time to save 150 stranded whales

    00:54

  • Releasing details of 2007 Syrian nuclear reactor attack is 'message' to Iran, Israel says

    00:47

  • Former Beatle Ringo Starr knighted in London ceremony

    00:57

Best of NBC News

Play All

Best of NBC News

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

Very unlikely
Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.