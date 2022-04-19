IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Arrest and charges announced in massive fire at San Jose Home Depot

02:17

District Attorney Jeffrey Rosen announced that suspect Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue will be charged with aggravated arson, seven counts of grand theft and three counts of petty theft for the April 9 fire.April 19, 2022

