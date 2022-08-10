IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Arrest made in 1982 death of 15-year-old California girl

    02:33
  • UP NEXT

    Texas man convicted of killing two teen daughters

    01:48

  • 'The Flash' star Ezra Miller charged with burglary in Vermont

    03:53

  • Search for missing California teen continues

    02:13

  • Albuquerque police charge 51-year-old man with murders of two Muslim men

    03:22

  • Stockpile of guns found in New Jersey hospital closet

    01:39

  • Gabby Petito’s family files $50M lawsuit against police in Utah

    00:24

  • Father and son get second life sentence in Ahmaud Arbery killing

    00:24

  • Police report increase in Kia and Hyundai thefts

    03:18

  • Petito family files wrongful death lawsuit against Moab police

    00:21

  • Boy playing with handgun fatally shoots 15-year-old girl

    01:22

  • Authorities caution Albuquerque’s Muslim community after 4th Muslim man murdered

    02:28

  • Watch: Video captures thieves' $2 million smash-and-grab

    00:37

  • Mass shooting in Cincinnati leaves at least 9 injured

    00:48

  • Fiery Los Angeles car crash kills five, injures seven

    01:57

  • Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages in defamation trial

    08:52

  • DOJ charges four Louisville officers for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights

    05:07

  • NYC Mayor Adams highlights focus on repeat offenders in violent crimes

    03:47

  • Jan. 6 committee requests Alex Jones' phone records, Sandy Hook attorney says

    01:46

  • Alex Jones ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of Sandy Hook victims

    03:40

NBC News Channel

Arrest made in 1982 death of 15-year-old California girl

02:33

Authorities say a 75-year-old man from Hawaii has been in connection with the 1982 death of 15-year-old Karen Stitt, who was abducted from a bus stop, raped, and murdered. KNTV’s Thom Jensen reports.Aug. 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Arrest made in 1982 death of 15-year-old California girl

    02:33
  • UP NEXT

    Texas man convicted of killing two teen daughters

    01:48

  • 'The Flash' star Ezra Miller charged with burglary in Vermont

    03:53

  • Search for missing California teen continues

    02:13

  • Albuquerque police charge 51-year-old man with murders of two Muslim men

    03:22

  • Stockpile of guns found in New Jersey hospital closet

    01:39

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All