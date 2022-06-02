IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Tulsa police: Gunman was disgruntled hospital patient who targeted former doctor

    07:48
  • Now Playing

    Arrest made in 2019 murder of Pennsylvania trust fund heir

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    No charges to be filed in deadly Wisconsin police shooting

    01:55

  • Chicago police officer wounded in traffic stop shooting

    01:11

  • Craftsman Trey Ganem donates custom caskets for Uvalde victims 

    03:50

  • Community shaken after 8-year-old boy on vacation killed in random shooting

    01:23

  • Admiral Linda Fagan becomes first woman to lead U.S. armed forces branch

    01:54

  • Five people dead, including gunman at Tulsa hospital shooting

    02:14

  • Woman shares husband's experience inside Tulsa medical building during active shooting

    02:15

  • At least 3 people killed, gunman also dead in Oklahoma hospital campus shooting

    01:36

  • California reparations report details 150 years of 'moral and legal wrongs'

    03:55

  • Sheryl Sandberg stepping down as COO of Meta after 14 years

    04:30

  • How Depp-Heard verdict may influence future domestic abuse survivors coming forward

    02:53

  • Depp's lawyers say claims against actor were ‘defamatory and unsupported by any evidence’

    00:56

  • Amber Heard 'heartbroken' after jury sides with Johnny Depp in defamation case

    01:28

  • Uvalde police chief disputes communication claim: 'We've been in contact with DPS every day'

    01:57

  • Biden announces third baby formula flight amid shortage

    02:04

  • Two Texas high school seniors killed in car crash after leaving graduation rehearsal

    01:22

  • Possum bounced after scurrying into Brooklyn bar

    02:01

  • Las Vegas Elvis impersonators 'all shook up' over legal threats

    01:57

NBC News Channel

Arrest made in 2019 murder of Pennsylvania trust fund heir

01:34

Investigators say Rashid Young was stabbed to death by Keshaun Sheffield, his former romantic partner. WCAU's Johnny Archer reports.June 2, 2022

  • Tulsa police: Gunman was disgruntled hospital patient who targeted former doctor

    07:48
  • Now Playing

    Arrest made in 2019 murder of Pennsylvania trust fund heir

    01:34
  • UP NEXT

    No charges to be filed in deadly Wisconsin police shooting

    01:55

  • Chicago police officer wounded in traffic stop shooting

    01:11

  • Craftsman Trey Ganem donates custom caskets for Uvalde victims 

    03:50

  • Community shaken after 8-year-old boy on vacation killed in random shooting

    01:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All