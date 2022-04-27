Arrest made in connection to 1988 murder of New Hampshire girl

- UP NEXT
Indianapolis police officers on leave after man dies during mental health call01:41
3-year-old girl shot to death in New Orleans' French Quarter01:26
Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for bringing loaded gun to Charlotte airport01:46
Connecticut 6-year-old severely burned in alleged bullying attack01:58
New Mexico police release hours of body cam footage in 'Rust' shooting investigation02:53
Watch: Video shows shots ringing out during youth baseball game03:46
Watch: Video shows inside of school bus after being hit by speeding car03:29
Missing 3-month old found alive in California01:34
Police identify man shot by Secret Service agents outside of Peruvian ambassador's home02:19
Alabama Arby's manager charged in hot grease assault01:29
California police search for 3-month-old kidnapped as grandmother unloaded groceries01:34
Grand Rapids police identify officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya02:00
Missing Wisconsin 10-year-old found dead02:22
Meet the students cracking cold cases for college credit04:04
Exclusive: Father speaks about son's amusement park death02:07
Nobody is ‘off the hook’ for 'Rust' shooting, sheriff says03:56
New video of Alec Baldwin moments after 'Rust' shooting released02:18
Judge holds Trump in contempt, orders him to pay $10,000 a day02:12
Police: D.C. shooting suspect had 3 fully automatic rifles, 1,000 rounds02:05
Court Blocks Controversial Execution as Texas GOP Governor Dithers06:24
- UP NEXT
Indianapolis police officers on leave after man dies during mental health call01:41
3-year-old girl shot to death in New Orleans' French Quarter01:26
Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for bringing loaded gun to Charlotte airport01:46
Connecticut 6-year-old severely burned in alleged bullying attack01:58
New Mexico police release hours of body cam footage in 'Rust' shooting investigation02:53
Watch: Video shows shots ringing out during youth baseball game03:46
Play All