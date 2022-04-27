IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News Channel

Arrest made in connection to 1988 murder of New Hampshire girl

01:40

Marvin C. McClendon Jr., a retired corrections worker living in Alabama, was arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay in 1988. WBTS’ Bianca Beltran reports.April 27, 2022

