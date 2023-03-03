Arrest made in fatal shooting of Clark Atlanta University student-athlete

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Authorities say Keontay Holliman-Peoples was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of Jatonne Sterling, a 20-year-old student-athlete who attended Clark Atlanta University. WXIA's Bobeth Yates reports.March 3, 2023

