Arrest made in string of Jackson, Mississippi, arsons

- UP NEXT
Families mourn loss of three Americans found dead in Mexico01:47
How does the 2022 midterms turnout stack up against previous elections?03:36
Voters in some states signal support for abortion rights in midterm elections03:33
How economy, inflation are impacting midterm election results03:41
How the White House is reacting to the midterm elections04:06
Breaking down Tuesday’s midterm election results05:10
Fetterman defeats Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race01:46
Sen. Graham says midterms ‘definitely not a Republican wave’04:14
Exit poll shows Biden 2024 run unpopular03:17
Disabled voters fight for voting rights in Wisconsin03:29
Winning Powerball ticket sold for record jackpot01:29
Tropical storm Nicole strengthening near Florida02:03
One wounded, suspect in custody after Seattle school shooting01:49
Arson suspected in string of fires near Jackson State University00:51
Winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket sold in California confirmed02:35
Texas Gov. Abbott leads Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke heading into Election Day01:49
'You will not break my spirit': Kentucky students rally against viral racist incident02:18
How Democratic, Republican lawmakers are feeling heading into Election Day04:26
Biden: Voters have a choice between ‘different visions of America’05:02
Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker make final push in tight Senate race05:09
- UP NEXT
Families mourn loss of three Americans found dead in Mexico01:47
How does the 2022 midterms turnout stack up against previous elections?03:36
Voters in some states signal support for abortion rights in midterm elections03:33
How economy, inflation are impacting midterm election results03:41
How the White House is reacting to the midterm elections04:06
Breaking down Tuesday’s midterm election results05:10
Play All