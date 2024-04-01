Victim speaks out after arrests made in string of targeted burglaries in Washington state

Temporary pathway created for port of Baltimore traffic after bridge collapse02:24
- Now Playing
Victim speaks out after arrests made in string of targeted burglaries in Washington state01:45
- UP NEXT
Watch: Biden hosts 2024 Easter Egg Roll at White House00:52
President Biden shares message of optimism amid 2024 campaign04:43
2024 solar eclipse: Communities in path of totality gear up for event02:44
Police seek Chiefs player Rashee Rice in connection with car crash02:01
Demolition crews begin cutting into Baltimore bridge wreckage02:12
Major storms expected in much of US threatening snow, floods03:20
Audio reportedly captures GOP Rep. Walberg discussing the war in Gaza00:52
NYC becomes first American city to approve congestion pricing02:28
Dallas police reportedly seeking Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice01:22
Massive Baltimore bridge cleanup continues01:55
At least 7 children injured in downtown Indianapolis shooting01:24
Arrests made in connection to women saying they were punched in the face in New York City01:28
Evictions skyrocket nationwide as housing costs rise02:31
Rain and snow pound the West Coast ahead of Easter holiday01:38
Passengers injured when United Airlines flight experiences severe turbulence01:44
Officers find bottle of alcohol on driver they rescue from overturned car02:07
7 people hurt on United flight after turbulence, high winds00:41
Florida hotel shootout captured on camera02:36
Temporary pathway created for port of Baltimore traffic after bridge collapse02:24
- Now Playing
Victim speaks out after arrests made in string of targeted burglaries in Washington state01:45
- UP NEXT
Watch: Biden hosts 2024 Easter Egg Roll at White House00:52
President Biden shares message of optimism amid 2024 campaign04:43
2024 solar eclipse: Communities in path of totality gear up for event02:44
Police seek Chiefs player Rashee Rice in connection with car crash02:01
Play All