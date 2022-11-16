IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Artemis I mission launches to the moon

    04:13
  • UP NEXT

    SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket on Space Force mission

    01:43

  • Congress to get new report shedding light on rise in UFO sightings

    02:20

  • Watch: China launches third module to complete permanent space station

    01:04

  • Aisha Bowe could be one of the first Black women to make commercial space flight

    09:27

  • NASA announces team members for its UFO study

    00:27

  • Pilot shares videos of strange UFO sightings in skies over the US

    02:55

  • Breaking down NASA's successful DART mission

    05:59

  • NASA mission to change asteroid path deemed smashing success

    02:50

  • Japanese rocket instructed to self-destruct minutes after liftoff

    00:50

  • NASA’s ‘DART’ mission succeeds in changing asteroid’s orbit

    01:30

  • Fall foliage is so bright this year that it’s visible from space

    01:39

  • Get a first look at the updated National Air and Space Museum

    03:26

  • SpaceX flight set to arrive at International Space Station

    00:26

  • SpaceX launches four-member crew to International Space Station

    02:11

  • Watch: NASA, SpaceX launch international crew to ISS

    03:33

  • Nagin Cox reflects on her journey to the top NASA’s jet propulsion lab

    07:23

  • SpaceX to launch American, Russian to International Space Station

    02:37

  • NASA to launch first female led SpaceX mission to International Space Station

    06:54

  • NASA successfully deflects asteroid in defense test

    02:44

NBC News

Artemis I mission launches to the moon

04:13

NASA has successfully launched the Artemis I mission on a 26-day uncrewed test flight of the SLS rocket and Orion capsule. Orion will journey to the moon and remain in orbit for several weeks.Nov. 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Artemis I mission launches to the moon

    04:13
  • UP NEXT

    SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket on Space Force mission

    01:43

  • Congress to get new report shedding light on rise in UFO sightings

    02:20

  • Watch: China launches third module to complete permanent space station

    01:04

  • Aisha Bowe could be one of the first Black women to make commercial space flight

    09:27

  • NASA announces team members for its UFO study

    00:27

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All