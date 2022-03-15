Asian Americans are still healing from the Atlanta shooting one year later
02:32
One year after the Atlanta shooting that took the lives of six Asian women, the Asian American community is still healing from the trauma. Many like Pastor Byeong Cheol Han and college student Allison Wang have been mobilizing for the community.March 15, 2022
