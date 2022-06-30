IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Aspen Ideas Festival: Whitney Wolfe Herd explains why Bumble remains in Texas despite state's expected abortion ban

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Aspen Ideas Festival: Jessica Alba's company started with futile attempts to reform consumer safety

    02:44

  • Bill Nye: 'Vote for better laws to control climate change'

    04:11

  • Hillary Clinton, Stephen Hadley discuss legacy of Madeleine Albright

    01:03:58

  • Hillary Clinton: Overturning of Roe v. Wade was ‘arrogant misreading of history’

    06:29

  • Chicago CRED alumni share approach to end gun violence following personal experiences

    27:57

  • ‘I never thought humanity could be capable of this,’ says Ukrainian president of Bucha

    03:11

  • Full video: Ukrainian Pres. Zelenskyy interviewed by Richard Engel for Aspen Ideas Festival

    37:45

  • A conversation with Cesar Conde, Chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group

    42:38

  • Sustainability scientist explains how she uses TikTok to combat climate change

    43:50

  • HHS Secretary Becerra talks women's future with abortion following Roe V. Wade decision

    25:31

  • The consequences of overturning Roe v. Wade and how to overhaul women’s healthcare

    51:27

  • Zelenskyy calls captured Americans ‘heroes’ in exclusive interview

    02:32

  • Medicare and Medicaid: How to cover healthcare for over 150 million Americans

    50:05

  • WHO chief clarifies 'silver bullet' comment, explains that focus is on prevention, vaccines

    01:57

  • Susan Rice: How America's leadership on race affects standing in the world

    02:22

NBC News

Aspen Ideas Festival: Whitney Wolfe Herd explains why Bumble remains in Texas despite state's expected abortion ban

02:04

Bumble founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd discusses the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and why she chooses to remain based in Texas despite standing against the impending state law to ban abortion. NBCUniversal News group is the media partner of Aspen Ideas.June 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Aspen Ideas Festival: Whitney Wolfe Herd explains why Bumble remains in Texas despite state's expected abortion ban

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Aspen Ideas Festival: Jessica Alba's company started with futile attempts to reform consumer safety

    02:44

  • Bill Nye: 'Vote for better laws to control climate change'

    04:11

  • Hillary Clinton, Stephen Hadley discuss legacy of Madeleine Albright

    01:03:58

  • Hillary Clinton: Overturning of Roe v. Wade was ‘arrogant misreading of history’

    06:29

  • Chicago CRED alumni share approach to end gun violence following personal experiences

    27:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All