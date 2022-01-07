Asylum seeker held in Djokovic's Melbourne hotel speaks out
02:03
Share this -
copied
As supporters of Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic gathered outside his hotel in Melbourne, Australia, an Iranian asylum seeker detained in the same facility spoke out about the conditions there.Jan. 7, 2022
UP NEXT
'I'm extremely frustrated': Justin Trudeau outraged over maskless party on private jet to Cancun
03:18
Riots in Kazakhstan turn deadly as dozens, including police, are killed
02:28
Security forces open fire as unrest in Kazakhstan spirals
01:11
Mexicans celebrate Epiphany with traditional Three Kings Bread treat
00:56
'Rules are rules’: Australian PM speaks out on Djokovic visa cancellation
01:04
Mother in Mexico pleas to cartel leaders to stop threats, allow search of missing sons