Trump: I 'never meant Mexico would write a check' for border wall

At border visit, Trump says he 'never meant' Mexico would write a check to pay for wall01:08
During a visit to the southern U.S. border, President Trump walked back his assertion that Mexico would directly pay for a border wall.
Trump: I 'never meant Mexico would write a check' for border wall01:08
Fact-checking President Trump’s claims about the border wall02:24
Rep. Escobar: The gov’t is shutdown because Trump is afraid of Fox03:40
Are Republicans fed up with the way the shutdown is being handled?02:45
Other crises the president hasn't focused on00:52
Gov. Terry McAuliffe: 50% chance I'll challenge Trump in 202007:43