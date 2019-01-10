Trump: I 'never meant Mexico would write a check' for border wall

Donald Trump

At border visit, Trump says he 'never meant' Mexico would write a check to pay for wall

01:08

During a visit to the southern U.S. border, President Trump walked back his assertion that Mexico would directly pay for a border wall.Jan. 10, 2019

