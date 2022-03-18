‘Those storms will contribute to Russia’s glory’: Putin quotes national hero to packed stadium
01:33
A huge crowd of flag-waving supporters cheered the Russian leader as he promised “to liberate the people from this genocide,” which he claimed was being perpetrated by Ukraine’s “neo-Nazis and extreme nationalists.”March 18, 2022
