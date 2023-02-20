IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    At least 1 dead, 10 injured in two Memphis shootings police believe are connected

NBC News Channel

At least 1 dead, 10 injured in two Memphis shootings police believe are connected

01:09

Authorities say at least one person is dead and ten others were injured after two shootings in Memphis that police say are likely connected. Police confirmed that at least seven of the victims were shot at the Live Lounge and they located four other shooting victims at an intersection nearby. WMC's Walter Murphy reports.Feb. 20, 2023

