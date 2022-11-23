At least 1 dead after twin blasts at Jerusalem bus stops

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem on Wednesday, killing at least one person and injuring at least 14 others, four of them seriously.Nov. 23, 2022

