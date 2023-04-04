IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    At least 1 killed and dozens injured after passenger train derails in the Netherlands

    NATO secretary general announces Finland will officially join NATO

  • Watch: Speeding car flies through side of building in Belgium

  • Watch: Recovering Pope Francis baptizes baby in Gemelli hospital

  • ‘Humanity will prevail’: Ukraine marks anniversary of Bucha’s liberation

  • Russian nuclear weapons vital to protect Belarus from the West, president says

  • Pope Francis ‘rested well’ in overnight hospital stay, Vatican says

  • Pope Francis to spend several days in hospital

  • Protests intensify across France over pension reform

  • Macron’s pension reforms spark further violence in Paris

  • U.S. and NATO criticize Russia’s plan to store nuclear weapons in Belarus

  • Watch: Prince Harry arrives at London court for privacy case hearing

  • French unions strike over Macron's pension reform

  • Pension reform controversy sparks violent clashes across France

  • French pension reform protests leave travelers stranded

  • Britain's Prince William meets Ukrainian refugees during surprise visit to Poland

  • Boris Johnson denies lying to Parliament over ‘partygate’ scandal

  • New report finds London’s Metropolitan Police racist, sexist, and homophobic

  • Chinese President Xi, Putin discuss Ukraine peace plan

  • Unrest follows no-confidence vote in French government

At least 1 killed and dozens injured after passenger train derails in the Netherlands

A train derailed near The Hague, sending two carriages into a field next to the tracks, Dutch emergency services said. One person died and some 30 passengers were injured, many of them seriously. The four-carriage train was carrying about 50 passengers at the time of the crash.April 4, 2023

