    Officials ask residents to ‘stay vigilant’ after 10 stabbed in Canada, suspects at large

Officials ask residents to ‘stay vigilant’ after 10 stabbed in Canada, suspects at large

At least ten people died after a series of stabbings in Canada's Saskatchewan province. Officials said some attacks were targeted and others were random. Fifteen or more individuals were hospitalized and two suspects are still at large. Rhonda Blackmore, assistant commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police asked residents to “stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”Sept. 4, 2022

