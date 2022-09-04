Officials ask residents to ‘stay vigilant’ after 10 stabbed in Canada, suspects at large

- Now Playing
Officials ask residents to ‘stay vigilant’ after 10 stabbed in Canada, suspects at large03:50
- UP NEXT
Argentina’s vice president survives assassination attempt01:33
Thousands stranded as Lufthansa pilot strike causes flight cancellations01:19
Assassination attempt on Argentina’s VP caught on camera01:54
Zelenskyy applauds U.N. mission to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant02:14
Video shows man pulling gun on Argentina’s vice president00:39
UN inspectors issue warning about Zaporizhzhia’s nuclear plant01:24
Thousands of Pakistan flooding survivors are suffering from waterborne illness04:14
President Putin lays flowers at coffin of Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev00:40
Iranian women attend soccer game as Tehran loosens ban on female attendance01:15
Shanghai schools reopen after months of closures due to Covid01:21
U.N. mission heads to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid shelling02:07
Flooding crisis worsens in Pakistan as hunger and illness becomes a threat03:03
Princess Diana inspiring the younger generation 25 years after her death01:36
83-year-old nun found alive after being kidnapped in Africa01:29
UN inspectors heading to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant01:18
Straight tusk from prehistoric elephant found in Israel00:45
Texas student works to adopt abandoned baby he found in Haiti04:31
Splat! Tomatina food fight festival returns after Covid00:45
Dutch soldier killed, two others wounded in Indianapolis shooting01:11
- Now Playing
Officials ask residents to ‘stay vigilant’ after 10 stabbed in Canada, suspects at large03:50
- UP NEXT
Argentina’s vice president survives assassination attempt01:33
Thousands stranded as Lufthansa pilot strike causes flight cancellations01:19
Assassination attempt on Argentina’s VP caught on camera01:54
Zelenskyy applauds U.N. mission to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant02:14
Video shows man pulling gun on Argentina’s vice president00:39
Play All