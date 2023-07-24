IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    At least 11 killed after roof collapses on school gym in China

    00:38
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I have great respect for you’: Xi Jinping welcomes Henry Kissinger to Beijing

    01:38

  • John Kerry admits U.S.-China climate talks ‘need a little more work’

    01:29

  • Flood victims rescued in southern China after typhoon

    00:38

  • U.S. conducting massive military exercise in Pacific as tensions with China heighten

    02:00

  • Yellen says China talks were ‘direct’ and ‘productive’ as visit wraps

    01:38

  • Treasury Secretary defends U.S. actions to protect its national security

    01:20

  • Deadly floods follow torrential rain in Chongqing, China

    00:31

  • Taiwan's army holds live fire drills on island's south coast

    00:50

  • Inside a Taiwan military base preparing for Chinese invasion threat

    02:14

  • Suspected Chinese spy balloon used American-made technology

    02:48

  • Taiwan's foreign minister issues stark warning about tensions with China

    02:03

  • Fashion brand Shein faces backlash over influencer factory tour

    03:30

  • Beijing breaks June temperature record amid scorching heatwave

    00:59

  • New Zealand PM says Xi Jinping not a ‘dictator’ after Biden remark

    01:00

  • Deadly gas explosion at barbecue restaurant rocks crowded China street

    00:52

  • China targeting aircraft manufacturing industry in spy schemes, experts say

    02:40

  • Biden calls China's Xi a 'dictator' a day after Blinken visits Beijing

    00:59

  • Full interview: Blinken discusses Beijing trip and U.S.-China relations

    14:46

  • China comments on ‘positive’ meeting with Blinken

    00:54

NBC News

At least 11 killed after roof collapses on school gym in China

00:38

The concrete roof of a school gymnasium that collapsed in China's Qiqihar city on Sunday killed at least 11 people, many of them young girls who were playing netball.July 24, 2023

Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now
  • Now Playing

    At least 11 killed after roof collapses on school gym in China

    00:38
  • UP NEXT

    ‘I have great respect for you’: Xi Jinping welcomes Henry Kissinger to Beijing

    01:38

  • John Kerry admits U.S.-China climate talks ‘need a little more work’

    01:29

  • Flood victims rescued in southern China after typhoon

    00:38

  • U.S. conducting massive military exercise in Pacific as tensions with China heighten

    02:00

  • Yellen says China talks were ‘direct’ and ‘productive’ as visit wraps

    01:38
Get more newsLiveonNBC News Now

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All