NBC News

At least 15 dead after migrant boats sink off Greek island

01:08

Authorities said at least 15 people have died after boats carrying migrants sank near the island of Lesbos in Greece. The coast guard said the victims were recovered after a dinghy carrying about 40 people sank.Oct. 6, 2022

