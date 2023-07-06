IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Flight diverted after passenger threat, the world's hottest day, and questions loom in 'disappearance' of teen found after 8 years

    At least 16 killed by toxic gas leak near Johannesburg

    African leaders arrive in Ukraine on peace mission

  • Riots erupt after Senegalese political leader sentenced to jail

  • Uganda president signs anti-gay law that includes death penalty

  • An inside look at the Wagner Group’s control over the Central African Republic

  • Historic ‘Cotton Tree’ symbolizing Sierra Leone’s freedom falls during rainstorm

  • Nigerian chef attempts world record by cooking for 100 hours

  • ‘Fundamentally unacceptable’: U.S. envoy accuses South Africa of arming Russia

  • Investigation into a Kenyan doomsday cult suggests a 'highly organized crime'

  • 'My whole family has disappeared': Residents describe destruction after Congo flood

  • American couple shares story of escape from Sudan

  • Smoke rises over Sudan's capital as cease-fire extension appears to break down

  • Death toll rises as Kenyan cult investigation unearths more bodies

  • Rescue workers fight to save animals during conflict in Sudan

  • Cease-fire plan for Sudan aims to aid evacuation of foreign nationals

  • Dozens of bodies exhumed after Kenya pastor told followers to starve themselves

  • At least one American killed in Sudan as U.S. prepares embassy evacuation

  • Fighting erupts in Khartoum despite planned cease-fire

  • Blinken calls for cease-fire in Sudan after a U.S. diplomatic convoy was fired on

  • Rival armed forces battle in Sudan as civilian death toll rises

NBC News

At least 16 killed by toxic gas leak near Johannesburg

01:31

At least 16 people, including three children, died when toxic gas leaked from a cylinder near Johannesburg, South African police said.July 6, 2023

