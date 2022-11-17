IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: New wave of resignations at Twitter following Elon Musk's ultimatum on 'hardcore' work ethic

  • UP NEXT

    Dutch court convicts three in downing of flight MH17

    01:05

  • Zelenskyy disputes claim that missile that fell in Poland was from Ukraine

    04:57

  • Dashcam video captures 'Russian missile strike' in Dnipro, Ukraine

    00:27

  • Biden, Zelenskyy are at odds over Polish border explosion

    01:16

  • Deadly border explosion likely Ukrainian air defense misfire, Poland’s president says

    02:17

  • China’s President Xi scolds Justin Trudeau over G-20 media leaks

    00:54

  • Biden says missile that landed in Poland was ‘unlikely’ fired from Russia

    02:58

  • NATO says Poland missile strike was not fired by Russia

    02:04

  • Russia ultimately responsible for Poland blast, NATO chief says

    01:05

  • NATO: ‘No indication’ Russia fired missile into Poland, killing two

    04:39

  • NATO: Blast in Poland likely caused by Ukrainian defense missile

    02:52

  • 'I saw this monstrous black cloud': Eyewitness saw blast near Poland's border with Ukraine

    01:12

  • German chancellor calls for Polish explosion probe

    02:01

  • Turkish president accepts Russia's word that its missile did not strike Poland

    02:28

  • President Biden addresses reported missile strike in Poland

    06:12

  • Poland investigating deadly explosion along Ukraine border

    02:35

  • Climate-change activists target Klimt artwork in Vienna museum

    00:55

  • Girls school in Kenya offers hope in toughest conditions

    02:59

  • Biden, world leaders condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at G-20 summit in Indonesia

    05:05

  • As world population tops 8 billion, Africa's most populated city keeps growing

    03:05

NBC News

At least 21 killed in building fire in Gaza Strip

00:38

At least 21 people were killed and several were injured after a fire broke out in a building where residents were attending a party. The initial investigation revealed that gasoline was being stored at the site, fueling the blaze.Nov. 17, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Dutch court convicts three in downing of flight MH17

    01:05

  • Zelenskyy disputes claim that missile that fell in Poland was from Ukraine

    04:57

  • Dashcam video captures 'Russian missile strike' in Dnipro, Ukraine

    00:27

  • Biden, Zelenskyy are at odds over Polish border explosion

    01:16

  • Deadly border explosion likely Ukrainian air defense misfire, Poland’s president says

    02:17

  • China’s President Xi scolds Justin Trudeau over G-20 media leaks

    00:54

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All