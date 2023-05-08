IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    At least 22 dead after tourist boat capsizes in India

    00:38
  • UP NEXT

    Giant panda Ya Ya returns to China from Memphis

    00:49

  • U.S. and South Korea unveil ‘Washington Declaration’

    03:40

  • New Delhi residents voice caution as India's population exceeds China's

    01:12

  • Ron DeSantis meets Japan's prime minister during a four-nation trade mission

    00:41

  • Beijing residents focus on superpowers as India's population exceeds China's

    01:14

  • Video shows people using tied bedsheets to escape from a Beijing hospital fire

    00:46

  • Watch: Tim Cook greets man with a 1984 Mac at the opening of Apple's first store in India

    00:46

  • Brazil's Lula receives warm welcome from Xi in Beijing

    00:40

  • Video shows North Korea's new 'solid-fuel ICBM launch'

    00:48

  • North Korean missile test leads to warning sirens in Japan

    01:27

  • Video shows Russian villages covered in volcanic ash

    01:11

  • Watch: Sandstorms force Beijing to issue pollution health warning

    00:37

  • Bear meat vending machine lures tourists to remote Japanese town

    01:21

  • Beijing warns Speaker McCarthy against meeting Taiwanese president

    00:52

  • 35 bodies recovered after well collapses at Indian temple

    00:35

  • Watch: Four cheetah cubs born in India after pioneering restoration program

    00:37

  • Taiwanese president receives enthusiastic welcome in New York City

    00:49

  • Former Taiwanese leader on visit to China says war must be avoided

    01:04

  • North Korean underwater drone can trigger radioactive tsunami, state media say

    01:11

NBC News

At least 22 dead after tourist boat capsizes in India

00:38

Over 22 people, including children, died when a double-decker boat carrying more than 30 people capsized off a beach on Sunday night in southern India, according to officials.May 8, 2023

  • Now Playing

    At least 22 dead after tourist boat capsizes in India

    00:38
  • UP NEXT

    Giant panda Ya Ya returns to China from Memphis

    00:49

  • U.S. and South Korea unveil ‘Washington Declaration’

    03:40

  • New Delhi residents voice caution as India's population exceeds China's

    01:12

  • Ron DeSantis meets Japan's prime minister during a four-nation trade mission

    00:41

  • Beijing residents focus on superpowers as India's population exceeds China's

    01:14

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All