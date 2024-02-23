IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
At least 22 Palestinians killed in an airstrike on a home in central Gaza
Feb. 23, 2024
    At least 22 Palestinians killed in an airstrike on a home in central Gaza

At least 22 Palestinians killed in an airstrike on a home in central Gaza

An NBC News crew found distressing scenes of death and destruction a family home in Deir al-Balah, after what eyewitnesses said was an Israeli airstrike in which at least 22 people died.Feb. 23, 2024

