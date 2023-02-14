IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    At least 3 killed in shootings at MSU, suspect found dead

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    Suspected Michigan State gunman dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials say

    03:08

  • Shooting at Michigan State University leaves at least five injured 

    06:14

  • Sideshow mob attacks Sacramento family minivan

    02:59

  • Bodycam shows Alex Murdaugh on the night his wife and son died

    02:55

  • Police officer among 8 struck by U-Haul truck in Brooklyn

    03:57

  • Colorado officer dies days after falling from bridge during chase

    01:52

  • Alex Murdaugh’s wife was worried about family’s finances, testimony shows

    04:05

  • Arizona man charged after appearing to harass Native American performers

    04:59

  • Woman convicted of trying kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake

    02:17

  • Texas woman accused in husband's murder linked to second death

    01:37

  • Video: Colorado police car struck motorcycle before shooting

    01:36

  • Arrest made in death of New Jersey kindergarten teacher

    01:29

  • Suspect accused of shooting two police officers taken into custody

    01:00

  • Michigan teen missing for more than a year found in closet

    01:43

  • DNA evidence leads to arrest in 1981 California murders

    01:43

  • Alec Baldwin sued by Halyna Hutchins’ family in Ukraine

    02:25

  • Best friend of Alex Murdaugh testifies in murder trial

    03:07

  • Atlanta police release body camera footage of 'Cop City' shooting

    01:16

  • Elderly S.C. man shot to death during sale of French bulldog

    01:08

Early TODAY

At least 3 killed in shootings at MSU, suspect found dead

01:36

Three people were killed and five were wounded, some with life-threatening injuries, in a shooting on Michigan State University’s campus. The gunman later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.Feb. 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    At least 3 killed in shootings at MSU, suspect found dead

    01:36
  • UP NEXT

    Suspected Michigan State gunman dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials say

    03:08

  • Shooting at Michigan State University leaves at least five injured 

    06:14

  • Sideshow mob attacks Sacramento family minivan

    02:59

  • Bodycam shows Alex Murdaugh on the night his wife and son died

    02:55

  • Police officer among 8 struck by U-Haul truck in Brooklyn

    03:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All